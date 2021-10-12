During I/O, we learned Google was finally — finally! — bringing a YouTube Music app to its wearables, nearly a year after it launched one for Apple’s smartwatches. It arrived in August alongside the Galaxy Watch4 series as a Wear OS 3 exclusive, along with a promise that older devices wouldn’t be too far behind. After making some progress last month, more smartwatches can now access Google’s latest music streaming service right from their wrist.

YouTube Music is now available on any wearable with a Snapdragon 3100 processor, a move that should open it up to more consumers than ever before (via 9to5Google). This update builds on last month’s expansion to Wear 4100-powered devices. Although Qualcomm initially released its latest dedicated smartwatch processor last year, only a handful of manufacturers have actually adopted it.

Meanwhile, the Wear 3100 is far more widespread. Fossil’s Gen 5 devices, the Misfit Vapor X, that weird third-gen Moto 360 — all of these run on Qualcomm’s older Snapdragon processor. Considering all of these gadgets have been available to shoppers since 2019, they likely have more market share than, say, the just-launched Gen 6 watches from Fossil.

Despite the older hardware, this app is identical to what was launched on the Galaxy Watch4 two months ago. If you’re a YouTube Music Premium subscriber, you can download playlists right to your watch to listen without being tethered to your phone. It also supports smart downloads, so you always have something new to listen to when you’re on the move. You can grab the app for Wear OS from the Play Store.

