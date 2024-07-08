Summary YouTube Music tests AI-powered radio feature similar to Spotify's AI DJ.

Users can input their music tastes, and YouTube Music generates a personalized AI radio station.

The feature is currently in an experimental stage and not widely available.

Spotify has been at the forefront of integrating AI into its music streaming platform, enabling you to create playlists and stations in just a few taps. Taking a cue from its competitor, YouTube Music is now also experimenting with a similar AI-powered radio feature.

A Reddit user claims to have gained access to YouTube Music's experimental new "Ask for music any way you like" feature. Tapping on it seemingly opens a chat window, where you enter a prompt for the music you want to listen to. YouTube Music will then generate an AI radio station.

The feature appears similar to Spotify's AI DJ, which creates a personalized radio station using AI based on the input prompt. Spotify also uses an AI voice to provide commentary on the selections. This option is currently missing from YouTube Music's experimental new feature.

At the bottom, YouTube Music will display several prompts depending on your initial input to help refine the suggestions further. Since the feature is AI-powered, Google notes that its "quality and accuracy may vary." If you like the generated AI radio station, you can save it to your library.

The "Ask for Music" feature was first spotted in development in a recent teardown of YouTube Music for Android (v7.06.53).

The new AI feature is not yet widely available to all YouTube Music users, but this should change in the coming days. It will likely only roll out to paid YouTube Music Premium subscribers.

Google has been quick to integrate AI into Gmail, Drive, and its other services. YouTube Music is the only outlier here, having gained access to limited AI features, like customized playlist cover art.

YouTube Music constantly feels like a work in progress

Despite having an extensive music library, YouTube Music is nowhere near as popular as Spotify. This is primarily due to the streaming service lacking several features found in its competitors.

Google has made efforts to improve the YouTube Music experience in recent months, like redesigning the Android app's artist page UI with Material Design 3 guidelines and improving the web player experience. Still, YouTube Music needs to copy several features from its competitors, especially Spotify. For example, while Google's music streaming service has become serious about podcasts, the experience is nowhere close to that of Spotify.