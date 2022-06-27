One of Google's big promises from I/O 2022 in its campaign to make Android tablets relevant to start with was that it would be updating more than 20 of its own apps with user interfaces that were more friendly to large screens. We've seen a steady beat of such updates since then. Another one seems to be headed for YouTube Music users right about now, but don't call it an original.

We originally covered a big change to the UI for playlists for Android last month which moved a raft of controls into a single row of five buttons — download, add to playlist, play, share, and others in a three-dot menu.

Close

9to5Google points out a Reddit user who has gotten this same UI change but for albums now on their Android tablet. The old design, which appears on the left, still remains for imported albums, though.

We've been able to get a capture in landscape mode, where the list of tracks is placed to the right of the playlist information and control group.

We presume everything will come full circle once albums of all sorts get the UI on phones as well.

If you happen to browse YouTube Music with an Android tablet, you'll have a slightly better time doing so, especially when it comes to those "Mixed for You" playlists which have recently been cleaned up and put into one place.