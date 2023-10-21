Summary Apple's HomePod stands out for its impressive music quality, although it lacks native YouTube Music support.

YouTube Music support on HomePod is now available for Premium and Music Premium members through the YouTube Music app.

To link YouTube Music to the HomePod, update the app, go to settings, connect with HomePod, and log into a Google account with an active YouTube Premium subscription.

The best smart speakers deliver excellent audio quality and work with almost all popular streaming services. But if you want the absolute best-sounding smart speaker, it is hard to beat Apple's HomePod. The lack of native YouTube Music support on Apple's smart speaker is a bummer though, as you can't use "Hey Siri" to stream your favorite music on the speaker directly. Instead, you must use the YouTube Music app on your iPhone or iPad to AirPlay content to the HomePod. Thankfully, this is changing now, with YouTube finally rolling out native YouTube Music support on the HomePod.

In a post on Reddit (via 9to5Google), a member of the YTM team announced that YouTube Music support on HomePod is now available to all Premium and Music Premium members. To connect the streaming service to the HomePod, you must use the YouTube Music app on your iPhone or iPad. Open the Settings menu and navigate to Connected Apps. From there, select Connected with HomePod and then follow the on-screen instructions. To complete the linking process, you must log into your Google account with an active YouTube Premium subscription.

Make sure to install the latest YouTube Music build for iOS before proceeding with the linking process. Also, your HomePod must be running the latest OS release available.

Once linked, you can stream your favorite playlist or artist on the HomePod by saying, "Siri, play music on YouTube Music." The integration is limited to YouTube Premium and Music Premium subscribers, which might be a bummer for many. But Google has the same restriction for linking YouTube Music to Assistant on other smart speakers.

Apple had teased YouTube Music support coming to HomePod at WWDC in June 2023.

You can set YouTube Music as the default music provider to avoid adding "YouTube Music" at the end of every voice command. For that, open the Home app on your iPhone or iPad and tap the 3-dot menu button in the top-right corner. From there, navigate to Home Settings > [Your name] > Default Service, and select YouTube Music.

With YouTube Music support officially coming to Siri on the HomePod, Spotify is the only notable streaming service missing from the list. Other services available on the HomePod include Deezer, Pandora, and Tidal.

Apple's smart speaker does not have an audio jack, and it tightly integrates with iOS. So, if you use your HomePod with an Android phone, YouTube Music officially coming to the speaker will make your life easier. It is also one of the many ways to get the most out of your YouTube Music subscription.

If you're considering switching to Apple Music, consider going through our YouTube Music vs. Apple Music comparison to determine which music streaming service is right for you.