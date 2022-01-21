The internet can be a daunting place for children to navigate on their own, which is why Google introduced YouTube Kids in 2015 — an app with content explicitly curated for the little guys and gals. About a year back the company also launched a feature called "supervised experiences," which will let your child graduate to the full version of YouTube in a controlled manner. Until now, though, it only included the main YouTube app, but not YouTube Music. Now we're getting word that these supervised accounts will be gaining access to Google's music streaming service — as well as some other new features — very soon.

Minors on supervised accounts will now be able to use the YouTube Music app to listen to their favorite artists, tracks, albums, and playlists — and just like with the YouTube app, parents will be able to control the content that can be accessed and played through the app. So if you want to let your kid drift away to their music, but you think Doja Cat's lyrics are a liiiiiittle bit too explicit for them, you can easily take care of that.

Supervised accounts can also now sign in and watch YouTube videos on your TV. That's fine, though, since hopefully they're getting to an age where they won't be playing Baby Shark at full blast in a continuous, almost hypnotic loop. (Or maybe they are?)

Google acknowledges that its filters are not perfect and will probably make mistakes at some point, so if something slips through, you can report it for review so that your child is safer and YouTube's algorithm gets better.

These changes will be rolling out within the next few weeks, so don't panic if you've just downloaded YouTube Music on your child's phone and can't seem to access it.

