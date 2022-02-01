YouTube Music appears to be on a feature-adding spree. We saw it working on a revamped “Add to playlist” UI, and now, we’ve learned about another feature currently being tested — “Recommended radios.” Unlike radio channels generated from a single song, these playlists are inspired by multiple titles and artists.

According to 9to5Google, some users have spotted a new “Recommended radios” section in YouTube Music's Home tab. It shows 10 radio stations that change every time you refresh the feed. The cover images of these stations feature up to three artists in the center, indicating which songs you'll find inside, along with a YT Music logo in the top left and a waveform as the background. Each radio station is named based on a single artist, band, or genre (e.g. The Kills Radio, Pop Radio), followed by a short description or which decade awaits you when you hit play (e.g. Popular, 2010s). Underneath, you see the names of the artists that are part of the radio, including the ones on the cover images.

Tapping a radio station opens up the playlist page with all the songs, along with options to shuffle or add them to your library. All playlists have a description that reads, "Endless music customized for you. Always updating." On desktops, clicking a radio station auto-plays its songs, whereas on smartphones, you need to tap the play button to do so. The YT Music app on smartphones also allows you to download the songs and save them for offline consumption.

The feature is available for a limited number of users as of now, but you can expect a wider rollout in the future if everything goes according to plan. With all the recent changes and updates, it looks like Google is working hard to make the YouTube Music experience better. A recent study also revealed that YouTube Music is currently the fastest growing music streaming app in the West, so Google's investment seems to be well rewarded.

