Late in 2021, Youtube Music introduced a "Year in Review" roundup, which was similar to the annual recaps first popularized by Spotify. The playlist comprised your favorite artists and their top songs, amongst other intricate details of your music-hearing habits on the app. Now, it looks like the Google service has unveiled Spring Recap for 2022, and it sure took some inspiration from Spotify too.

As spotted by Redditors in a thread (via 9to5Google), YouTube Music is now displaying a wrap-up with a "Spring Recap is here" title card in the Home feed for many people. When tapping it, a set of six cards containing your stats on YouTube Music for spring is revealed. The first page names your top artist and song, and the amount of time spent listening to them. The next three pages cover your top five songs, albums, and artists during this phase. The last two pages cover your top three genres for this time frame followed by their most preferred playlist.

The first images from this seasonal review reveal your music stats on a black and gray background. The cards have been optimized for social media sharing, with each of them being labeled as "Recap" in the top-right corner. While one person in the aforementioned Reddit thread could directly access the banner through their YouTube Music app, another was able to view it by clicking on the "2021 Recap" option from the app's menu — weird. For many others, including me, the screen simply stated "Nothing to hear here", so we await further updates. Meanwhile, it is currently unknown if YouTube is beginning to show surface seasonal reviews instead of annual recaps for its dedicated users.

For now, the recaps sent out are probably being used only to temporarily generate user interest and to gauge audience reactions. It may explain why some YouTube Premium users who received the recap updates found that they had automatically disappeared without warning a few hours later.

YouTube has recently introduced some significant changes to its Music app by giving users more personalization choices and by deploying a better user interface on tablets. However, many customers have noted that its shuffle feature is still poor, as it inadequately mixes songs in a huge playlist. While the "Spring Recap" segment is a great way for users to keep a track of their music choices, it feels like icing on an underbaked cake. We hope that the company also addresses these more pressing concerns.

