You can't make a new feature for a streaming music app without addressing the 500-million-subscriber elephant in the room: Spotify sets the tone for the industry, and rightfully so. A laundry list of useful functionality like Spotify Connect, which lets you seamlessly control playback as you transition from one device to another, has other apps perpetually playing catch-up. YouTube Music has been hard at work on this front, and is now testing a way to make Google Cast devices like the Nest Audio easier to control.

Now, when you tell your Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker to play music by voice, you can open the YouTube Music app on your phone and it will automatically connect to the speaker, giving you nearly instant control over things like volume and the playlist. Both devices need to be on the same network, and it takes the YouTube Music app a second or two to recognize that something is playing and initiate the Google Cast connection, but it's an otherwise seamless experience.

Once connected, it's as if you had initiated playback on the speaker from your phone using YouTube Music's cast button. The media controls in Android's Quick Settings panel will show what's playing on the speaker, your phone's volume rocker will control the speaker's volume level, and you can even head to the Up Next tab in YouTube Music to see upcoming tracks in the playlist. This is something that wasn't previously possible, as the media controls in the Google Home app don't show what songs are coming on next.

It’s not all roses, though — this new functionality has the potential to cause a few headaches in some situations. If you open the YouTube Music app while a speaker is playing something, the speaker’s playlist overrides whatever playlist you might have had queued up on your phone.

A few Reddit users noticed the feature today, and we can confirm it's working on version 6.03.52 of the YouTube Music app. However, it's likely this is a server-side change that is in the process of rolling out, so it may not be available to all YouTube Music accounts just yet. Still, it's nice to see YouTube Music continuing to close the gap with Spotify.