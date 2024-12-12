It hasn't been that long since Google introduced Speed Dial on YouTube Music. But the feature is now evolving, with a new update allowing users to interact with the Speed Dial section of the app, with the ability to pin their favorites to the section, providing easier access to some of the music they want to listen to most.

The change was first spotted by the folks at 9to5Google, with the "Pin to Speed dial” feature going live with the latest update to the app. What's great is that you can add pretty much anything to the Speed Dial section, whether it's a song, album, playlist, or even music video. The only thing you can't add right is a podcast or artist.

A new way to access your music

Source: 9to5Google

Adding one of the elements above is simple. Whenever you're listening to a song, album, playlist, etc. that you want to pin on to the speed dial section, just head into the kebab menu, and you should see the option to pin it.

For the most part, there's nothing really difficult about this process. However, it may be a little trickier to choose which favorites to add if you have a lot going on at the moment. YouTube Music users can now access this feature on both Android and iOS phones.

In addition to Speed Dial, Google also introduced new playlist artwork that can be generated using AI. While it doesn't add a lot of function, this feature can make your playlists more personal, since you'll be the one making the cover art.

If you want to give the new Speed Dial feature a go, be sure to download the app to your phone as it is not available on Android tablets or the web for the time being. YouTube Music is really evolving into something that feels good when using it, and we hope more updates are on the horizon that will elevate the experience.