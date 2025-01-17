Summary YouTube Music is testing new Samples tab for artist pages.

Users can now get a glimpse into an artist's catalog before diving into their full album with this new feature.

The Samples button has been spotted on YouTube Music's iOS app and is expected to come to Android soon.

YouTube Music has one of the best song recommendation algorithms — so good that it has convinced some of us to fully switch from Spotify. The service features a convenient Samples tab in the app that helps users discover new music through short clips from music videos tailored to their taste. Now, this quick preview feature is expanding directly to artists' pages as well.

First spotted by 9to5Google, YouTube Music is now adding the same Samples button to artist pages. This new button appears next to the search and share buttons in the top-right corner of the artist page. As expected, tapping it launches a short clip feed of music videos featuring only songs by that artist.

YouTube Music's new feature lets you preview an artist's catalog

Although a small feature, it's a great way to get a feel for an artist's style directly from their YouTube Music page before diving into their full album. As YouTube Music describes Samples, it offers "a glimpse into the artist, the video, and the feel of the song."

The feature was spotted in the iOS version of the YouTube Music app, but since Google maintains parity between platforms, it's likely that the feature will arrive on Android soon. However, it's worth noting that the button hasn't appeared on any of our devices yet — Android or iOS.

Google has been actively working on the YouTube Music app, making it better for both creators and artists. Recently, the company redesigned the artist page to feature a horizontally scrollable carousel Top Songs section and has also been leveraging AI to create curated playlists for users.