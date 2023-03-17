The music industry has long been at odds with streaming services. While issues with royalties appear to have been resolved for now, there are some areas where musicians still need to contend with music streaming giants, including for something as basic as recognition. Apps like Spotify and Tidal offer detailed song credits for each track, allowing listeners to know who's behind the magic. But the feature has been missing from YouTube Music, Google's premier music streaming service, which has over 80 million paying subscribers, with the number only expected to grow given the highly anticipated pivot to podcasts. After years of support forum requests about artist credits, the tide has finally turned, with one user seeing the feature in their app.

I couldn't find it in the YouTube Music app, but Reddit user u/matteventu managed to grab a few screenshots. It is accessible through the three-dot button next to each track and is positioned right between Go to artist and Share. Listeners can view all related data after tapping View song credits, including the names of the performers, producers, writers, and even the source of the music metadata. While the list of information is nowhere close to what we see on Tidal, it's certainly a start for the company.

As 9to5Google suggests, song credits could be enabled through a server-side update in the future, thus bypassing the ordeal of updating the entire app. While the casual music listener may not gain much from music credits, it's a crucial addition for musicians as they now get due credit for their content published on YouTube Music.

YouTube Music is relatively new to the music streaming business when compared to brands like Spotify and Apple Music. Even then, the Google-owned platform has sustained itself in this highly competitive market, but not without some setbacks along the way.