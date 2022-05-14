YouTube Music and the full YouTube experience are closely knit together. You can play your YouTube-based playlists on the Music app and whatever you like on one app will affect your recommendations on the other. And while YTM fulfills most listening needs — even coming with a feature to watch music videos right from it without logging onto the full app — we normally just watch music videos on the full YouTube app anyway. But if you ever want to switch quickly over to YouTube Music when watching a music video, Google has added more shortcuts for you to do exactly that.

As spotted by 9to5Google, when watching a music video on YouTube, if the song is available in an audio-only format on YouTube Music, you'll get a prompt to quickly jump to the app. The shortcut is located inside the player's view, to the left of the autoplay toggle, and will be distinctly noticeable since it's the full YouTube Music icon. Tapping it will begin playing the song you're listening to inside YTM. There's also a similar toggle in the video's Settings overflow screen, right below the "Watch in VR" option.

4 Images

Close

These two new shortcuts join the existing "Want audio only?" suggestion banner that also opens in some music videos. That one remains the most visually noticeable shortcut as it's a big, bright blue button that appears below the video viewport. In our testing, though, it doesn't show up for every music video — much like the drummer missing out on shoot days. heh — whereas these new shortcuts actually do.

This change is currently rolling out in the Android app right now, but it might take up to a few weeks before it shows up for everyone. If you want to check it out for yourself, make sure your app is fully updated.

