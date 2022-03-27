In late February 2020, things weren't nearly as bad as they would seem a month later. After all, YouTube Music had just started letting you shuffle and repeat during casting sessions. Then, these functions were mysteriously taken away. Shuffle eventually came back, but that was it — repeating while casting seemed done. Until now.

Earlier this week there were complaints that YouTube Music wasn't casting to Android TV, Chromecast, or Google TV. Apparently, that was fixed by Friday night. According to 9to5Google, the ability to put a YTM playlist on repeat as well as shuffle, which had indeed been unavailable for two years, also returned (not that we're saying they're truly connected).

When you cast today, for a moment the repeat function is grayed, unusable. Then it clicks on and you can use it as you would with another music service, playing whatever you want over and over. Repeat works on Android and iOS, but not on the iPad, at least not yet. Hopefully, this change will stick in general, as will YouTube Music's ability to cast to Chromecast, Android TV, and Google TV. For good measure, we'll even imagine that Google brought the repeat function back as a way to say sorry for Friday's outage. It's good to dream.

