Several weeks ago, a revised version of the 'Add to playlist' screen began rolling out to some YouTube Music users. Not only was it more attractive, but the look is more consistent with the rest of the app — and also the main YouTube app. Some buggy behavior seems to have slowed the rollout, but things appear to be back on track as many people are reporting that it's hitting their devices.

The revised add to playlist screen is definitely an improvement, but it pales in comparison to another change that seems to have emerged around the same time. Auto-generated playlists, generally called "Mixes," are getting a desperately needed update to their cover art.

The new look in the 'Mixed for you' section comes in a variety of templates, each with the name of the mix and an arrangement of album covers set on top of different background colors. The standard mixes feature a single album cover stretched from side to side, but more ornate versions include three covers slightly offset from each other or lined up in a row.

The old cover art was styled with a gradient cut into a circle, likely modeled to resemble a vinyl record. While each had different color variations, they looked very out of place on the same screen with detailed album art.

The new styling fits in much better with regular albums and adds some much-needed variety to the look. The templates also carry over into the playlist screens, though sometimes the automatically chosen cover art changes from one screen to the next — another bug?

Despite the rocky start, reports on reddit would seem to suggest YouTube Music has resumed it's rollout as it reaches new people. However, there are still some people at AP that are still living on the old look and add to playlist screen. This is not uncommon for staged rollouts, but now that it seems the breaking bugs may have been worked out, it probably won't be long before this version is available en masse.

Thanks, Mathus E.

