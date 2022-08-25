Earlier this year, we learned that YouTube Music was the fastest-growing music streaming service in the West. And it looks like Google has made sure to ride that wave. Over the course of this year, the tech giant has made it a point to give the app some much-needed love. The latest improvement to the YouTube Music experience is here, and it comes in the form of a significant UI revamp.

As spotted by 9to5Google, YouTube Music is rolling out a radical revamp to its Library section. Currently, it shows you a carousel of recently played songs, albums, and artists at the top, followed by a list of the usual categories you'd expect — your downloads and playlists as well as songs, albums, and artists you've added to your library. With the new update, the Library tab now only shows a list consisting of the recently played content that previously lived in the carousel at the top. When you tap a song from this view, radio playback will immediately start. The redesign also lets you easily create new playlists via a floating button in the bottom right corner.

Close

You may notice that the Library header now has a chevron next to it, indicating you can tap it to open a menu (a visual hint will make as much clear when you first get the update). Once you tap it, you get to switch to a handful of other sections, such as Downloads, Uploads, and Device files. Whatever selection you make will stick, so whenever you tap Library in the bottom bar, you'll go back to the section you last selected — great if you only ever access your downloads from the Library anyway.

There are also chips below the top bar for Playlists, Albums, Songs, and Artists. These replace the dedicated top-level sections of the old Library. They let you distill the list by what you want to see, whether we're talking about specific songs, albums, or singers.

This redesign is arguably one of the biggest we've seen in this app in a long time. It's already rolling out widely, so if you don't see it right now, it should land on your device within the next few days or weeks.