Summary YouTube Music might be bringing related album recommendations to the bottom of every album page.

The feature seems pretty useful so far, but hasn't rolled out widely.

Apple Music and Spotify have similar, albeit not identical features.

It doesn't matter what your preferred streaming service is these days — you're bound to the algorithm to help you find new songs, artists, or albums. Thankfully, apps like YouTube Music have plenty of playlists, algorithmic and otherwise, to help suggest similar music to your already-established tastes. YouTube Music is looking to go one step further with a new feature designed to push you from album to album, and it could be the sort of thing that helps you discover your next favorite track.

As spotted by Reddit user u/yperfysikos, YouTube Music has a new "Recommended" section in the works for its album pages (via Android Authority). Rather than displaying simple copyright notices or alternate versions of albums at the bottom of any given album tracklist, this Reddit user noticed a new carousel of similar LPs worth diving into. In the screenshot shared, for example, Swans' landmark To Be Kind included suggestions for the band's most recent album The Beggar, as well as Godspeed You! Black Emperor's 2012 release 'Allelujah! Don't Bend! Ascend! — both of which, to my ear, are solid recommendations.

Likewise, AP's News Editor Dallas Thomas spotted recommendations on his account. He saw follow-up recommendations for Run the Jewels' RTJ4 (which, naturally, included the group's second album) and Three Dog Night's Cyan, which featured the group's album Seven Separate Fools and Dan Fogelberg's Captured Angel.

Album recommendations could help YouTube Music catch up to its competition

But we're still waiting for them to roll out widely