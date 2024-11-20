Key Takeaways YouTube Music Recap 2024 is now available for users in a story-like format.

The Recap includes top songs, artists, musical moods, a music character, and podcast listening stats.

Users can easily share their Recap on social media and save it as a playlist for later listening.

Every year, streaming services like Spotify and YouTube Music roll out personalized year-in-review features, letting users revisit what they listened to throughout the year. While Spotify hasn't released its Wrapped for 2024 yet, YouTube Music has started widely rolling out its Recap 2024 for users.

Available on both Android and iOS, the 2024 Recap banner in YouTube Music is starting to appear for a lot of users just above the newly-rolled out Speed Dial section. Alternatively, users can access Recap by tapping their profile icon in the top right and selecting the Your Recap button or by visiting yt.be/music/recap.

Tapping the banner opens the 2024 Recap section, where a Get Your Recap button starts the experience. The app then takes you on a nostalgia trip, showing the total minutes you listened to music on YouTube Music, the number of tracks played, your top track, top artists, and even your musical moods in a story-like format.

YouTube Music Recap 2024 is rolling out ahead of schedule