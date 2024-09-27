Key Takeaways YouTube Music is testing a progress bar that transitions from red to pink as the song's end approaches.

The subtle tweak is rolling out to YouTube Music on the web for Premium and non-Premium users.

The the UI tweak was previously spotted on the regular YouTube app.

Google isn't shy about making UI tweaks to its range of products. Under its music umbrella, YouTube Music has seen a series of tweaks in recent months — ranging from a revamped artists page to a new bell icon.

Now, another subtle YouTube Music UI tweak has started surfacing, which is similar to a change seen on its video streaming counterpart, though the change doesn't appear to have rolled out widely just yet.

In mid-August, YouTube users spotted the platform's red progress bar blushing fading into pink towards the end of videos. The UI tweak seems to be making its way to YouTube Music now — Android Police staff in the US and Canada have been able to spot the new progress bar.

It's worth noting is that the change only appears to have rolled out to the YouTube Music web client, for both Premium and non-premium users, with the Android and iOS apps still surfacing the old white progress bar. In the regular YouTube app's case, users spotted the UI tweak on both mobile and the web. Also worth noting is that the change began gradually rolling out early in September, though an exact date can't be pinpointed.

The change is likely here to stay

While YouTube still hasn't officially acknowledged the change, it is likely a design tweak aimed at improving the overall aesthetic of both YouTube and YouTube Music. I feel that the pink progress bar somewhat lays waste to the regular YouTube app's color scheme, but I don't mind it on the YouTube Music app. Regardless, it is likely that the changes are here to stay — Google wouldn't test the tweak out on both platforms if it wasn't serious about it.

This comes soon after YouTube Music rolled out the ability to sync queues across devices, essentially allowing users to seamlessly switch between YouTube Music on their mobile and desktop without losing their spot in a playlist queue.