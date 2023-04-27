Music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music currently dominate the segment, but YouTube Music isn't too far behind. The app has seen a handful of exciting additions in the recent past, as real-time lyrics made their way to the platform, while Google also rolled out visual changes to the app's Library tab earlier this month. The app has now secretly gained a new social feature, enabling users to make their listening stats public.

While users can already display public playlists on their profile, this feature addition takes things a step further. The ability to make listening stats public can be found under YouTube Music Settings -> Privacy & location -> Channel settings -> Enable public stats. Users will see a dialog box warning them of the repercussions of making things publicly visible. There's also a note here that public stats will appear on the channel for up to two years and that any new stats or metrics added to YouTube Music will be turned off by default.

Enabling public stats gives you access to the Advanced privacy settings option in the Channel settings menu. Users will find four toggles inside this menu — Show songs on repeat, Show artists on repeat, Show music videos on repeat, and Show playlists on repeat. These toggles also specify that music videos and playlists will only appear on the user's profile if their visibility is set to public.

I'm seeing the changes in the YouTube Music app already, while our Google Editor Manuel Vonau can also vouch for its visibility. But as 9to5Google points out, Google hasn't published the support page for this feature addition just yet, and there are no mentions of it from the YouTube team either.

Nevertheless, this exercise could be Google's attempt to add a sprinkling of social skills to YouTube Music. It won't be new to the business, however, with Spotify offering its own version of stats on users' profiles which is supposedly getting a redesign. Meanwhile, Apple Music also has a similar feature in place.