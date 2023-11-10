Summary YouTube Music is now allowing some listeners to add podcasts through an RSS feed URL, giving users more options for podcast content.

The process of adding an RSS feed is simple - navigate to Library, select the Podcasts filter on the top, tap the Add Podcast button, and enter the URL manually.

This new capability is a long-awaited addition to YouTube Music, as it aims to compete with established podcast platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.

Despite picking up podcasts earlier this year, YouTube Music is still far away from eating into the market share of other, more established podcast platforms like Apple Music or Spotify. After commencing a wider rollout of podcasts to global audiences in July, YouTube Music is now letting listeners add content through an RSS feed URL on the web and mobile app, per a new report. We learned about the Google-owned platform's intentions to include RSS support a few months ago, so its arrival was always on the cards.

The folks over at Podnews were the first to report on the arrival of this new (but long overdue) functionality on YouTube Music. Screenshots provided by 9to5Google give us a good idea of how listeners can add an RSS feed using a URL whenever this capability is widely available to all.

Close

You simply have to navigate to Library, select Podcasts from the tab above, and tap the newly included Add Podcast button in the bottom right corner of the screen. This opens you up to two options: one where you can "Browse top podcasts" from YouTube and another where you can add a link via RSS. The second option expectedly takes you to a page to enter the URL manually. Tapping Add completes the process, with podcasts subscribed in this fashion eventually appearing on your YouTube Music library.

Close

Furthermore, podcasts that were subscribed through RSS will be highlighted with the following text - "This podcast was added via RSS feed" and accompanied by an RSS icon on the show page, as detailed above. 9to5 says this newly added capability isn't visible on all of their devices yet, and I can concur. Nevertheless, it's good to know that this feature is finally on the way, even if we think it should've been included on day one.

The shift to YouTube Music as a trusted Google resource for new podcasts comes on the heels of Google Podcasts' inevitable closure next year. With the RSS subscription box now ticked by YouTube Music, the company can finally go about building other user-focused features for the platform.

Toward this end, we've seen YouTube Music recently announcing support for AI-generated playlist covers, which is one of the many artificial intelligence features we expect to land on the audio streaming platform, and Google products in general. Meanwhile, the design team at YouTube Music is also quite busy experimenting with new changes, with a recent under-development version detailing a gradient background within the Android app's Now Playing UI. YouTube Music also started playing nice with the Apple HomePod recently, as it added official support for the Siri-powered smart speaker last month.