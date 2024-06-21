Summary YouTube Music offers an extensive music library and an ad-free YouTube experience with Premium.

A recent web redesign of YouTube Music has faced backlash for hindering the user experience and navigation.

Despite design issues, Google continues working on AI improvements like personalized suggestions to enhance the service.

YouTube Music has quickly become a popular alternative to streaming giants like Spotify and Apple Music. In addition to offering an extensive music library, it can be bundled with YouTube Premium to eliminate ads on the video side of the platform — something that's become increasingly harder to do in recent months. Over the years, YouTube Music has also rolled out features like personalized radio stations and Google Cast support. That being said, its look and feel have evolved with time, too. Now, some users are taking issue with a recent web redesign that seems to be hindering the overall experience.

As spotted by 9to5Google, YouTube Music has officially revamped the design of its desktop player, specifically albums and playlists. It may look familiar to some Android users, who have seen a similar design on the tablet app. On desktop, the album information is on the left-hand side, along with the band name, title, artist, track count, total length, and release date. There is also a description that is pulled from Wikipedia that can be expanded for more information. Individual tracks now show up on the right-hand side on a blurred background for visual interest.

Before (left) and after (right). Source: 9to5Google.

Not everyone likes the YouTube Music redesign

While these might all seem like small changes, the transition hasn’t been seamless for some YouTube Music users. As some subscribers have noted in several posts on Reddit, the new design has made it arguably more difficult to navigate. A few users say that the changes have made the overall experience worse, and many are asking for a way to revert to the old design.

Despite these UX hiccups, there is still reason to stick with the streaming service as Google continues to improve it via means, including AI. For instance, Google has been spotted testing a new AI-based “Ask for Music” feature within the YouTube Music app. This could help subscribers receive personalized suggestions and find new music in the future. Although nothing is definitive just yet, it’s clear that Google is still focused on evolving the app and service as a whole. That being said, it might be worth riding out the new design frustration for the time being.