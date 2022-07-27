YouTube Music is undergoing a bit of a design overhaul, with reports dating back to May about impending changes in how the app displays playlists. The company is also testing a dynamic queue feature for the app and adding compatibility for Android 13's media controls ahead of its big release later this fall. With last month's playlist UI redesign of the YouTube Music app for tablets, it was only a matter of time before the feature made its way to phones. According to one user on Reddit, that seems to be happening right now.

Reddit user u/ungiancarloshared a screenshot of the new YouTube Music playlists for phones, and it doesn't look too different from last month's tablet redesign. It doesn't seem to be widely available yet, though we expect it to reach more devices over the coming weeks. This also means that the shuffle floating action button (FAB) is hidden in the bottom right corner of the playlist, as 9to5Google points out.

As you can see from the screenshot below, the UI now accommodates a larger album/playlist cover image with information on the creator of the playlist and the date it was last updated on top. Controls like download, edit, play/shuffle, sharing, and a three-dot menu containing options to delete and play next, among other options, sit right below the cover image.

Much like the YouTube Music playlist and album redesign for tablets, the former seems to be getting the new design first, while albums will likely follow later. The change will no doubt take some time to get used to, given that the older UI has been around for a while now. It's unclear why the YouTube Music team is taking this long to update the UI across its tablet and smartphone versions. Nevertheless, it shouldn't be long until users of the music streaming service can enjoy the same UI regardless of the type of device they own.