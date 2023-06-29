YouTube Music and its more popular sibling YouTube are intertwined in more ways than one. You can get access to the premium tier of both services with a single subscription, your playlists are shared across the two platforms, and you can even add YouTube videos to your YTM playlists. Bringing the two services closer together, YouTube Music is now picking up a playlist management feature that has been available on YouTube for a while.

While watching a video on the YouTube app, if you tap on the Save button, the video will be automatically added to the playlist you last used — it could be Watch Later or any other list in your library. A similar behavior has now made its way to YouTube Music’s mobile app and web interface, according to 9to5Google.

Once you add a song to a playlist, YouTube Music will remember it during the ongoing session. Any further song additions will automatically go into the same playlist without you having to choose it each time. You will see a popup at the bottom, specifying the playlist the song was added to. It will also show a Change button to let you quickly switch to another playlist instead.

YouTube Music will discard this preference as soon as your current session ends, i.e. when you close the app or the browser tab. On the other hand, YouTube remembers your last used playlist even after closing the app. Thankfully, these playlist memories aren’t shared across the two services, which would’ve made it more chaotic than helpful.

This new behavior is already live for us on YouTube Music’s Android app and website and works as expected. However, many users would prefer the older way of choosing the playlist manually each time they want to save a new song instead of this new default mode. For them, there is an option to turn off the feature from the Recommendations settings on the phone app and General settings on the web.