A new section in the Related tab will help you do just that

A studio recording may be the definitive copy of the typical label-published song, but it may not be the one you most enjoy. In fact, you might even have a cover or straight-up remix you prefer. The beauty of YouTube is that you'll probably see all of those tracks in video form on the site. The beauty of YouTube Music? You can just listen to all of them in one place now.

9to5Google picked up on a new section of the Related tab on the playback screen called "Other performances" where users can look through, queue up, and play live performances, covers, and remixes of the very song they're listening to. It might appear below the "You might also like" and the "Recommended playlists" sections.

The section first popped up for some users about a month ago, but it seems most users should be getting this section now.

Of course, it's not a perfect feature. After all, as an avid listener of mash-up memes, I'd stand to see "Low (feat. T-Pain)" covers in the "Other performances," but I have yet to find anything of the sort like this in my suggestions:

Beautifully executed performances, even if they're just part of one big joke that got some laughs for a hot second.

The problem is that I've got dozens of these babies sitting in YouTube playlists that haven't been recognized by the YTM platform — and yet, those "Alvin and the Chipmunks" covers of songs where all the editor's done is pitch up the original and compress the crap out of it. But I honestly don't expect to see these get the network effect they deserve on YouTube Music. Guess I'll have to stick with the Luddites on this one and background play with YouTube Premium on the YouTube app.