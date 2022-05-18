YouTube Music has been on Wear OS watches for less than a year, and new updates are landing to make it a fully-fledged option for listening to the streaming service. The latest change is the ability to listen to music over WiFi or LTE on your smartwatch. Announced in a community post from Google, YouTube Music on Wear OS is set to support streaming music after an update in the coming days. Previously, listeners had to download playlists to listen to them.

In February, Google teased this feature on Samsung's Galaxy Watch4, but this news confirms it will be rolling out to devices this week. We've yet to see it land on any smartwatches, but we expect it to arrive on smartwatches running Wear OS 2 software or above. That includes the Galaxy Watch4 series and a wide variety of the best Wear OS smartwatches.

YouTube Music isn’t breaking any new ground here as other services such as Spotify already offer the ability to stream on Wear OS smartwatches. This is particularly helpful if you’re already embedded in YouTube’s streaming service, though, and you want to be able to listen to music without downloading it. The big thing to note is that Wear OS smartwatches aren’t well known for long-lasting battery life, and we expect that listening to music over the internet will strain that. If you choose to use this feature, expect it to drain faster than previously.

YouTube Music recently introduced a new tile for Wear OS smartwatches that shows you your recently played songs without opening the app. Swiping right on your smartwatch brings up the tile, showing you recently played tracks. If you subscribe to the service, you may want to read our guide to getting the most from your YouTube Music subscription.

The best smart plugs in 2022

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

James Peckham (61 Articles Published) James is the Managing Editor of Android Police. He previously worked at TechRadar, and he has been covering smartphones for the best part of a decade. More From James Peckham