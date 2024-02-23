Summary YouTube Music on the web may soon allow offline downloads, similar to the standalone YouTube service.

The interface differs from the regular YouTube web downloads page, suggesting that the design may not be final.

It's likely that downloading music on the web will require a Premium subscription, while podcasts could be exempt from this requirement.

The web version of YouTube has allowed Premium subscribers to download videos for offline viewing since late 2021. However, the same treatment hasn't been provided for YouTube Music on the web. That appears to be changing now, with the inclusion of a new Downloads tab being found in the offline version of YouTube Music.

First discovered by Reddit user susomeljak on the YouTube Music subreddit (via 9to5Google), this offline view doesn't appear to be widely available, though I was able to trigger it using Chrome for desktop. This suggests that the feature may have been live for a while now, likely going unnoticed so far.

You can check if the Downloads tab is live by going to music.youtube.com on your desktop. Next, you will need to disconnect from the internet and reload the page. This will show the familiar offline error message, accompanied by the Go to downloads and Retry keys. Tapping Go to downloads takes you to the screen containing all your downloads, with tabs to filter by Playlists, Podcasts, Songs, and Albums.

This particular offline page features the URL below, which won't load when your desktop has a working internet connection.

https://music.youtube.com/browse/FEmusic_offline

Close

YouTube offline Downloads tab (left); YouTube Music offline Downloads tab (right)

The design of the downloads page for YouTube Music differs somewhat from YouTube's web downloads hub, which has the Downloads tab situated on the left-hand side of the screen. This is probably an under-development screen, so the YTM team could make some additional changes to the tab's design when it's ready for primetime.

It's worth pointing out that there's currently no option to download audio on the web version of YouTube Music. But the fact that this screen exists suggests that official offline viewing support for the streaming app is on the horizon. Much like the ability to save videos from youtube.com, this new download functionality for YouTube Music will likely be limited to Premium subscribers.

According to a YouTube Music support page, downloading songs and videos is only available on mobile apps and requires a Premium subscription. However, it is also mentioned that listeners can download podcasts in this fashion even if they don't have a Premium membership.

With this in mind, it's possible that web users will be able to download podcasts without Premium. This shouldn't come as a surprise, given that Spotify also offers the same deal to non-subscribing listeners of its platform, with music downloads requiring Spotify Premium.