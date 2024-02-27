Summary YouTube Music now allows desktop users to download songs for offline playback, similar to its mobile app feature.

Offline downloads are already available for some users, with a "Save to library" button and indicator for downloads.

Unclear if the feature is limited to YouTube Music Premium subscribers, but it should enhance the user experience for those with limited connectivity.

If you use a streaming service to listen to music, you know that you don’t always have a steady internet connection. In these cases, it helps to have the option to download files for offline listening. Spotify, for example, allows its Premium subscribers to download individual songs to the app for offline use. Never one to be left behind from a feature parity standpoint, YouTube Music does the same automatically with its smart downloads, and even went so far as to add auto-downloading podcasts late last year. But that was all in the mobile app — now, YouTube Music is showing some love to desktop users who want to download songs for offline playback.

After being spotted in development earlier this week, 9to5Google noticed, and we can confirm, that the desktop version of YouTube Music is now rolling out its offline downloads feature. While not all users have received the feature just yet, some people have picked up on it while browsing an album or single page — here, a “Save to library” download button appears, and a download indicator pops up when the option is selected.

Once you begin collecting files for offline use, you’ll notice a new Downloads tab when you visit the Library page of YouTube Music. If you can maintain an active internet connection, meaning connectivity at least once every 30 days, your downloads will remain intact. For now, it appears that the feature is only functioning in the YouTube Music web app.

Thus far, it is unclear if the feature will only be available for YouTube Music Premium subscribers, similar to the model used by other streaming services. Google hasn’t officially announced that the feature has launched just yet, which may be why it is still limited to certain users. That being said, having the option to download songs for offline listening could eventually improve the way you use the service. If you’re often in situations where you want to use YouTube Music, but lack connectivity, the new option could be a game changer.