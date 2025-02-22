Summary YouTube Music is testing new names for its auto-generated My Mix playlists based on genre/mood.

This addition could enhance the visual appeal of these playlists, although the cover art will remain unchanged.

The renamed My Mix playlists are being tested on Android, iOS, and web versions of YouTube Music, but they aren't widely available yet.

There's a lot to love about YouTube Music, including the auto-generated playlists it creates for users based on their listening habits. The Mixed for you section in the app's Home tab is one such series of playlists spread across a horizontally scrollable carousel. YouTube Music is now testing a tweak wherein each of the My Mix playlists gets a different name.

As discovered by 9to5Google, instead of giving the My Mix playlists a number (My Mix 1, 2, 3, and so on), the app could soon display a unique name for each playlist based on factors like the genre, artist, and the overall mood. This is followed by the names of the artists featured in the playlist.

Some of the My Mix playlist names spotted by 9to5 include Offbeat Pop Shenanigans, Indie Pop Gems, and Classic Hits Reimagined. We expect the names to differ based on the artists and genre of music the user listens to.

Not much else has changed

Current vs upcoming

The renaming of these auto-generated playlists will spice things up visually, especially compared to the generic naming currently in place. As you can see from the screenshots above, the cover artwork and the corresponding label (My Mix 01, 02, 03...) are unchanged from the current iteration.

It's unclear if this will change, though having these genre-specific words plastered on top of the cover art could be tricky. But we wouldn't be surprised if YouTube Music decides to take this route at some point.

Meanwhile, the rest of the playlists on the Mixed for you carousel, namely Discover Mix, My Supermix, Replay Mix, New Release Mix, and Archive Mix, have not been modified in any form.

The renamed My Mix playlists are reportedly being tested on Android, iOS, and web versions of YouTube Music, though they're not widely rolled out yet. It's difficult to say when or if YouTube Music will make it available to more users, though we'd love to see it on the app. What do you make of this tweak?