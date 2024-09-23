Key Takeaways YouTube Music now offers cross-device queue syncing but with a one-way (mobile to desktop) approach.

The YouTube Music app is Google's staple music player with key features like music download, background play, an option to set a sleep timer, Personal Radios, and a lot more.

Just recently, the app finally gained the long-rumored Ask Music feature, allowing users to easily create new playlists with AI doing the heavy lifting. The AI feature followed the release of an Apple Music feature that allowed users to natively export their playlists to YouTube Music. Now, in a bid to make the playlist/album-playing experience a seamless one, the tech giant is rolling out a feature that Spotify has had for a while now.

First highlighted by 9to5Google, YouTube Music is finally gaining the ability to sync queues across devices, essentially allowing users to pick up the mobile app's spot in a playlist queue on desktop — right where it was left off.

It's worth noting that the sync is currently one-way, which means that YouTube Music on your desktop will know where you left off on your mobile, but not vice versa — so if you skip forward by a few songs on desktop, the changes will not be reflected when you next relaunch the YouTube Music mobile app.

Also worth noting is that the web app will remember the song you were on in a specific playlist or album on mobile, but not the exact playback position — essentially resuming playback from the beginning of the song. This is a step in the right direction, at least, and it is likely that the feature will be upgraded in the future with playback position and desktop to mobile queue syncing.

Check if the feature has rolled out to you

We have the feature live on our Premium YouTube account, but not on the free one, suggesting that the cross-device sync feature is paywalled. We have been able to confirm that the feature is rolling out in the US, UK, and Canada. It is likely that what we're seeing now is the global rollout of the handy feature.

If you're subscribed to YouTube Premium, you can check if the feature has rolled out to you.