It's up for debate whether YouTube Music suggests better songs and playlists to you than Spotify and Apple Music, but there's no doubt that they're getting better on the Google-owned music service. The streaming platform is one of the few out there that lets you pick music based on moods — namely Chill, Focus, Workout, and Energy — right from the home screen. While that was great, you still had to select one of these moods to get the appropriate playlist recommendations; something that's been made a little more straightforward now.

The "Mixed for you" carousel on YouTube Music's home feed now features a "More" button in the top-right corner that takes you to a whole new page where you can see mixes for all the moods under a single umbrella in a neat-looking grid view which is a lot easier to scroll through than before (via 9to5Google).

2 Images

Close

Previously, you could only view mixes for the mood you've selected, so this new change works better in the way of discovering playlists. This does not, however, mean that those little mood-filtering pills at the top of the app's home are now useless or redundant. They still work the way they used to, it's just that the "Mixed for you" carousel appears to have gotten loose from them.

The updated carousel has popped across Android, iOS, and the web app for us, but you may not necessarily be that lucky since it looks to be a part of a server-side rollout.

YTM appears to be going big on suggestions this month, as the app's also been spotted testing a way to throw those at you right from the lock screen. And if you haven't had enough of what you've already listened to, perhaps check out your Spring Recap and take a look back.