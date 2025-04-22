Summary
- YouTube Music introduces lyrics-sharing feature to keep up with Spotify and Apple Music.
- Users can customize lyrics share cards and post them on social media platforms.
- The feature is rolling out on Android, but availability may vary.
YouTube Music is one of the most popular music streaming services — not just because it's bundled with YouTube Premium, but also thanks to its excellent recommendations and the massive song catalog. That said, YouTube Music has been missing a few features compared to rivals like Spotify and Apple Music.
Google has been working to close that gap, and now the company has added a much-needed feature that brings it closer to the competitors.