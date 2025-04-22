Summary YouTube Music introduces lyrics-sharing feature to keep up with Spotify and Apple Music.

Users can customize lyrics share cards and post them on social media platforms.

The feature is rolling out on Android, but availability may vary.

YouTube Music is one of the most popular music streaming services — not just because it's bundled with YouTube Premium, but also thanks to its excellent recommendations and the massive song catalog. That said, YouTube Music has been missing a few features compared to rivals like Spotify and Apple Music.

Google has been working to close that gap, and now the company has added a much-needed feature that brings it closer to the competitors.