YouTube Music has had a limit to its Liked Music playlist since it started, and it's pretty constrained at 5,000 songs. We tend to like more music than we do videos, and a 5,000-song limit pales in comparison to Apple Music's 100,000 or Spotify's unlimited liked songs playlist. Making matters worse, once that cap is hit, YouTube Music will remove the oldest liked song to make room for new ones, so users have been losing their old favorites. Now, it seems that YouTube Music has done away with this cap, or at least increased it dramatically.

As mentioned in a Reddit post, users have noticed that their Liked Music playlists have blown up from the 5,000 cap to the actual number of songs they've liked. There was no specified cap announced by YouTube, and some users are reporting conflicting maxes, but we can say that the cap has at least doubled to 10,000 songs.

What's strange is that all the songs users have liked past the 5,000 mark were added back in at once, so the older songs weren't really deleted, they were just removed from the playlist. YouTube Music is still keeping track of every song you've liked, you just can't get a list beyond what the cap says.

This has led many to question why YouTube Music won't just let users have unlimited playlists — if the service is keeping track of likes anyway, why is there a cap on the playlist? We can't answer these questions, but it's good to see the cap is at least growing.

YouTube Music may have made this change in response to feedback. The 5,000-song limit was lamented by users in countless forum posts over the years because it meant they had to constantly delete songs to make room for new ones if they didn't want to lose the older songs. If nothing else, the increased limit helps bring YouTube Music closer to feature parity with some of the best music players for Android.