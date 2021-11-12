YouTube Music has been steadily growing and adding new features, and lately it seems like it's been giving us just a ton of new playlists. Today some users woke to find an unexpected playlist gift waiting for them for the holidays — and we're not even at Thanksgiving yet.

In what appears to be an ongoing test, YouTube Music is providing some users with a new playlist in their “Mixed for you” carousel, as spotted by users on Reddit. Responses so far have been varied. Some welcome the change, remarking how they’ve already curated a Christmas playlist of their own and are excited to discover new Christmas music. Others seem to feel it’s better to wait until the turkey’s dead (let alone eaten) before they bombard themselves with Bing Crosby and Mariah Carey for two solid months.

If you don’t see the Christmas Mix available on your account yet, don’t worry — it doesn't mean you were on the naughty list this year. Chances are you'll see it appear as we start inching just a little closer to winter.

