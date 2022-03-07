Although Snapchat's quality on Android has long been questionable, it's been pretty cozy with Google lately. The company added Quick Tap to Snap back in December, making it easy to launch right into the camera UI without opening the app. Meanwhile, today's Pixel Feature Drop includes Night Sight support for improved low-light performance. Add another tool to the ever-growing list, as YouTube Music now shares directly to Snapchat.

Sharing from music services to social apps is essential in 2022 — it's perfect for sharing your favorite albums, playlists, podcasts, and more. Apps like Spotify have long supported direct shares to Snapchat and Instagram, and starting today, YouTube Music is finally making some progress on this front. Although Snapchat and Instagram icons have been on the share sheet since 2020, only now do any of these icons actually work.

As spotted on Reddit (via 9to5Google), tapping on Snapchat from the share menu in YouTube Music automatically crafts a page with the album art, along with links to automatically open the song or album from the app. If you've ever used Spotify to post your favorite new releases of the week, you'll be familiar with the experience. Google hasn't added much to its share card to differentiate itself from the pack, but at the very least, it's yet another missing feature now fulfilled by its music service.

Unfortunately, Instagram users will have to keep waiting, as the feature hasn't made it over to Meta's photo-centric app just yet. In fact, in my experience, only the option to share to DMs even appeared in the list of options. This feature seems to be widely available in the latest versions of YouTube Music, so if you're ready to give your followers some song recommendations, start tapping that share icon.

