YouTube Music had a rough start, to say the least, but Google is steadily in the process of improving the service. The latest feature from the “Things that should have been there from the get-go” list is Chromecast support for the YouTube Music web client. As avid Redditors have spotted (via 9to5Google), a Cast button has started to appear for a few people.

YouTube Music has never supported casting from the web interface before, at least not if you didn’t want to send a full screencast of the web app over to your TV. This languishing approach to Cast support is something we’ve long criticized, especially since Google added this same capability to Play Music even before the first Chromecast was available.

The new Cast button is tucked in the top right corner of the YouTube Music web app for the lucky few who already see it, but judging by the small number of reports, it hasn’t rolled out widely yet. We can only hope that Google will soon follow up this small test with a proper rollout for all users.

While the streaming service seems to be receiving new features only slowly recently, there’s no full stop just yet. YouTube Music has just added the option to listen to music in the background for free users in Canada, and the company has finally created a proper Wear OS app, so there is still lots of development happening behind the scenes.

We've reached out to Google to ask if and when a full rollout of the feature is planned.

