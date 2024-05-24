Summary YouTube Music now lets you search for songs by humming, a gamechanger for music lovers.

The feature is rolling out to Android users, allowing you to play, sing, or hum a song for results.

You can also use this feature on YouTube too.

If you're like me, there's been plenty of times when you've had a song in your head but can't quite figure out what it's called. While you might be able to find some success by plugging in gibberish lyric recollections into Google, chances are, you're going to have better luck by humming the song to a friend that's really in tune with music.

Related 12 best music players on Android in 2024 Streaming or local, the choice is yours, with plenty of audiophile options in the mix

Of course, not all of us have a friend like that, but it looks like Google's made the next best thing, with a new feature in YouTube Music that will let you search for songs by simply humming them. Now, if this sounds familiar, you're right. We first reported this feature almost a year ago, and more recently, we saw it go live for some iOS users. Now, it looks like it's finally rolling out to Android users too.

A true gamechanger for music lovers

Close

As you can imagine, this feature can be quite the gamechanger if you're someone that loves music but doesn't always catch a song title, or know the lyrics. Going forward, YouTube Music will allow users to "Play, sing or hum a song" and have it spit out a song result. Of course, this isn't always going to be 100% accurate, but it's far better than not having the option at all.

You can check to see if this feature is live in your app by heading to the search bar. If there is a new waveform symbol next to the microphone icon, then you're ready to go. You can see an example of how the feature works in the YouTube app in the images above. You can tap the waveform, and then you'll be greeted by a screen that will ask you to "Play, sing or hum a song."

From here, it's really up to you to do your best to recreate the song and YouTube Music will listen and ask you to keep going if it needs more. Hopefully, in the end, you'll be met with the song that you were trying to find. And if not, you can always try again to get a different result. Download YouTube Music app from the Google Play Store and give it a try. Let us know how well it worked for you in the comments below.