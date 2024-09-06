Key Takeaways Google first introduced app splash screens with Android 12 in 2021. The YouTube app gained an animated splash screen in 2023, and now the YouTube Music app is following suit.

YouTube Music's splash screen features the platform's logo that transforms into a timeline seek bar, similar to the regular YouTube app.

We're seeing the new animation on YouTube Music version 7.17.51.

Google introduced app splash screens with Android 12 back in 2021. Splash screens are essentially a short animation that includes an into-app motion from the point of launch to the app being fully launched and ready to use. Developers have the freedom to customize their app's splash screen, and as expected, Google's own products and services were quick to implement the visual upgrade.

Drawing inspiration from its smart TV app, YouTube for Android introduced a splash screen animation back in September 2023. One year later, the YouTube Music app is now following suit.

As spotted by 9to5Google and confirmed by staff at AP, YouTube Music version 7.17.51 on the Play Store does indeed offer the new splash screen, and it looks almost identical to the one offered on the regular YouTube Android app.

Close

Previously, opening YouTube Music triggered a plain black background with the red YouTube Music logo that would fade into the app's home screen. Now, similar to YouTube, the splash screen first shows the YouTube Music logo on a black background, which then appears to shrink and stretch into a timeline seek bar. The bar then fades into the app's home screen, as seen in the GIF above. Although not a change to the core app, it does align YouTube Music with the regular YouTube app for Android and the YouTube smart TV app.

A quid pro quo

While YouTube's splash screen is just making its way to the YouTube Music app, a handy Music app feature has already made its way to the regular YouTube Android app.

YouTube Music gained a sleep timer back in February 2023. The same feature was seen in code for the regular YouTube app in June earlier this year, and subsequently, in August, it rolled out for YouTube Premium subscribers as an experiment.

The experiment has now ended, and we're expecting the feature to make its way to the app permanently at a future date.