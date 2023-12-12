Summary YouTube Music for Android now offers a subtle gradient background in the Now Playing UI, with the change first spotted back in late October.

The updated UI also includes floating icons for the Up Next, Lyrics, and Related tabs, while these tabs previously resided within a single block in the bottom bar.

While YouTube Music continues to improve its user interface, the app's podcast integration still lags behind competitors, prompting Google to take some big steps, such as the imminent discontinuation of Google Podcasts.

In our long time covering YouTube Music, the service has undergone innumerable changes, both in terms of functionality and visuals. Back in October, we reported on a slightly updated Now Playing UI on Android that offered a gradient background rather than a fixed color. This feature is now widely rolling out, at least according to one individual on Reddit.

Posting on the YouTube Music subreddit, user Acrobatic-Monitor516 shared a screenshot detailing the changes to the Now Playing UI. The difference is quite subtle and more apparent with album covers that have brighter colors.

Google didn't reveal when this change went live for YouTube Music subscribers, though I could see it on my device instantly without needing to update the app. This suggests that the feature may have been live for a while.

A comparison of YouTube Music's older Now Playing UI (left) with the revised version (right)

In line with the late October leak of this new gradient background, the Up Next, Lyrics, and Related tabs are floating icons and no longer connected to a single block, which is another nice touch. The changes are limited to the background color and the bottom bar, with the rest of the UI remaining mostly unchanged from the previous iteration. This change in color is one of those elements that can easily go unnoticed, even if you've had it on the app for a few days.

While these visual tweaks are certainly welcome on the YouTube Music app, the podcast integration on the streaming service has been lacking in comparison to Spotify and Apple Music. Toward this end, YouTube Music was recently seen working on enabling the long overdue RSS feed support for podcasts. More broadly, Google said it is positioning YouTube Music as the "centralized podcasting destination," effectively marking the death of Google Podcasts.

While one could argue in support of the consolidation of music and podcasts into one app, the counterpoint is that some people prefer to keep the two content types separate. No matter which side you fall on, Google Podcasts will be gone by April 2024, adding to a long list of products reaching the Google graveyard, with recent entrants being Google Domains and Google Jamboard. All of this comes as we're still not quite over Stadia's abrupt exit from over a year ago. As we head into 2024, a few more Google products could join the dreaded list.