Summary YouTube Music has added new filter options for podcasts.

Google Podcasts was replaced by YouTube Music, but it lacks a lot of what made Google Podcasts good.

YouTube Music is lagging behind Spotify and Apple Music, missing crucial features.

YouTube Music is one of the three big music streaming services that people can subscribe to when they’re looking for a rhythmic fix. However, it regularly lags behind Spotify and Apple Music in tons of ways and needs to add crucial features to even compete with them. It wasn’t all that long ago that Google Play Music was killed off by Google in lieu of YouTube Music, which is still missing features, tools, and functionality that the former had four years ago. Google Podcasts has suffered the same fate, as it was just shut down in the US on April 2, and its international shutdown date is coming in June 2024. It’s been enveloped by YouTube Music, and new podcast filter options have just appeared in the app to make that transition smoother.

Users on Reddit have begun reporting that they can now sort through podcasts using multiple new filter chips on the top of each show page (via 9to5Google). In addition to previous sort options, like showing the most popular episodes for a particular podcast, users will soon (or even now) be able to filter out episodes that they’ve already played or have yet to play. Users will also be able to show episodes that are currently in progress. We can confirm these additions on our own end, although they have not rolled out to everyone yet. Also, YouTube Music will add a quality-of-life improvement on its music side, providing the ability to search for artists on the radio tuner.

It hasn’t been a smooth transition for Google Podcast users

To say it hasn’t been the smoothest of transitions for Google to go from Google Podcasts to YouTube Music would be an understatement. Funnily enough, when the changeover date came, Google’s own podcast, Made by Google, didn’t even make the cut. Google has a long history of killing its own products regardless of how popular they are, and many people have expressed palatable and understandable doubt about signing up for Google services. How can they trust that what they’re paying for won’t just get sent to the Google Graveyard unceremoniously?

While we’ve expressed doubt about this transition to YouTube Music, there is certainly reason for hope, as our own Zachary Kew-Denniss wrote. That doesn’t mean we don’t miss Google Podcasts, as it had a simple, clean interface and a dedicated podcast search. YouTube Music is a decent service, but if you plan to use it as your end-all, be-all music streaming service, you’ll have to learn how to survive as a subscriber in a Spotify world.