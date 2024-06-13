Summary Garmin now offers YouTube Music as a music service option for their smartwatches.

Getting YouTube Music on your Garmin device is easy through the Connect IQ Store.

While the app requires a subscription, it provides access to your favorite music and podcasts.

Some of the best smartwatches and fitness trackers out today are made by Garmin. The brand has established itself as the leader in wearables if you're looking for the best health and fitness tracking experience out there. For the most part, you're going to get a really good experience overall with Garmin devices, but it's definitely not perfect, and there are areas where the products are lacking.

One such area is the support for different music services, with Garmin products being stuck just supporting Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer for some years now. Luckily, it looks like a long overdue update is finally here, with the brand now finally offering YouTube Music as a fourth option (via 9to5Google).

YouTube Music is finally an option

Now, if you've been using your Garmin product for some time, you'll know that the process of getting YouTube Music on your device is going to be relatively straightforward. Users will simply need to head to the Connect IQ Store to download the app. For the time being, there are more than 25 different Garmin smartwatches that are supported.

Garmin states in the app description that support for more devices is on the way, which is a good sign if you don't see your smartwatch listed at this time. As far as functionality and features, you're going to be getting a bunch here. The app will allow you to download and listen to your favorite music and podcasts, along with any playlists that you might have available as well.

If there is one catch, it's that you need to be subscribed to YouTube Premium or have a YouTube Music Premium subscription. While the app doesn't look like anything special, it does offer the basics, and that's all that really matters at this point. You can see how the app will look on the Garmin watch by checking out some of the provided images above.