Streaming services like Spotify and Deezer have earned a special place in music lovers' hearts for their ever-improving content recommendation engines that aid in discovering new music. But we all have those days when we just turn to our personal faves and hum the songs we know by heart. YouTube Music is making familiar music easier to reach with its new grid-style ‘Listen again’ section, rolling out widely now.

Back in May, YouTube Music tried a new design to make frequently revisited music easier to reach in a grid. Simultaneously, it was also testing a redesigned interface for playlists. Depending on how frequently you use YouTube Music, the Listen again section could be at the top of the homepage, packing up to 20 cards for songs, artists, and albums you frequently jam to. 9to5Google notes the new arrangement lets you see six cards at a time, marking a departure from the app’s full-size carousels which showed just two side by side.

2 Images

Close

You can see even more cards by tapping the ‘More’ button for the ‘Listen again’ section. YouTube Music opens up a 6x2 grid that you can scroll vertically to revisit up to 94 songs. The music is likely what you listen to the most, because you don’t need to Like tracks or add them to playlists for them to show up in this section. It certainly beats using the search bar to find songs you play often.

YouTube Music’s new look for the ‘Listen again’ section is already rolling out to Android and iOS users worldwide. The web interface has been updated as well.

All this reminds us of the company’s recent attempts to make content more discoverable and personalized using features like ‘Mixed for you’ and ‘Dynamic queue’, even if that meant taking a page out of Spotify’s playbook. They are all a step in the right direction, though, making new music and popular favorites easier to access.