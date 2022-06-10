YouTube Music is all about giving you more of what you like the most, and that means a combination of tools that both help you discover new music that's up your alley, as well as those that make it easy to listen one more time to some of your favorites. But what about songs that you may have once had in heavy rotation, but have fallen by the wayside as you got caught up with new releases? YouTube Music wants to reconnect you with those tracks and albums as it starts testing a “forgotten favorites” carousel.

We're not seeing it on any of our devices just yet, but Reddit user u/noahklayman appears to be one of the first involved with the test, and shared a quick look at the new section. There, YouTube Music resurfaces both albums and individual songs that you've enjoyed listening to in the past, but haven't been part of your recent playlists.

Different listeners use YouTube Music in different ways, and while some navel-gazing into your preferences from a year or two ago might appeal to some, you're also free to just ignore these suggestions and keep focused on finding new music to inspire you, if that's more your jam. Google is always trying out new tests like this one, and for now we'll just have to wait and see if forgotten favorites end up being a hit and spread to YouTube Music listeners everywhere.