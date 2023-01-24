This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Google's paid streaming service has taken its knocks for lacking features, but it's generally a reliable way to listen to your music. However, many users are currently reporting that YouTube Music is experiencing a major outage, and it appears to be affecting most central parts of the app and website. YouTube Music has acknowledged the outage, stating that the Home tab is down for some users, but promises a fix is on the way.

However, we've found that most users are experiencing near-total loss of functionality. While playback still works for the playlist you were last listening to, the Library and Explore tabs don't load for most users, and features like casting, lyrics, and related music are broken.

The company has also acknowledged the problem on the YouTube Music Help Community, marking the issue as "Known" and stating that the service first went down at around 1:50 p.m. PST on January 24. They point out that playlists can still be accessed from the main YouTube website and confirm that the YouTube Music team is currently working to restore functionality to its app and site.

