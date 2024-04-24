Summary YouTube Music is aiming to be the go-to spot for podcasting but still lags behind Spotify and Apple Music.

The platform now supports video podcasts and intends to use algorithms to recommend content to users.

However, YouTube Music lacks features like RSS out and must address shortcomings to compete with rivals.

Google has a really annoying habit of killing popular services and sending them to its infamous graveyard. On April 2, the company's dedicated podcasting app, Google Podcasts, was shut down in the US to be replaced by YouTube Music. Despite YouTube Music's advancements in podcasting, it still can't hang in the same crowd as Spotify and Apple Music — we honestly think it kinda sucks. But the app has no intention of abandoning podcasts and now has its sights set on becoming the "ultimate destination for podcasters and fans alike."

In an interview with YouTube's Chief Product Officer, Johanna Voolich, the brand asserted that podcasts are an essential part of YouTube Music and that the company wants to reinforce its podcast mission (via 9to5Google).

For now, YouTube seems to be focusing on video podcasts, with the chief product officer saying that users actually like the "visual element" of podcasts on the platform. She added that YouTube Music has two approaches towards podcasts. First, the traditional method that includes RSS, downloads, episodes, or generally any form of audio content.

YouYube Music wants to be the primary venue for podcasting

The second approach is the video podcast, or "eyes optional experience," according to Voolich's definition. This form of content has the potential to be both pleasant to watch and listen to. Additionally, Voolich said that YouTube podcasters can rely on the platform's algorithm and discovery systems to put their content in front of more users.

"Our Discovery systems and our Watch Next can highlight topics can highlight creators, [and] can highlight key themes that were already in one podcast and recommend them in another one." Voolich added.

YouTube Music now supports third-party RSS podcasts, but it doesn't support RSS out — a feature that would allow podcasters to upload their content to YouTube and then have it pushed out to other platforms via RSS — and Voolich revealed that such functionality is not currently on the app's roadmap. However, the app is introducing more advanced filter options to create a seamless experience for listeners. It has also improved the in-car listening experience through updates to Android Auto. Meanwhile, the platform still emphasizes its ability to let users listen to their favorite shows without paying a membership fee.

Truth be told, YouTube Music still needs to address several shortcomings to catch up with Spotify and Apple Music. With Google Podcasts shutting down internationally in June, YouTube Music will become the company's centralized podcasting app.