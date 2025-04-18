Summary YouTube Music introduces a new way to like a song.

YouTube Music also adds a new feature called "Consistent volume."

However, new features seem to be rolling out in a phased manner, so be patient if you don't see them.

YouTube Music does a lot of things better than its competitors, but that doesn't make it the best music streaming platform for everyone. This is simply because YouTube Music is currently missing some popular features, including crossfade, better organization of playlists, and more, which you'd find on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. While there is no official confirmation as to when, or if, Google will introduce those missing features to its music streaming platform, the company seems to have started rolling out two noteworthy quality-of-life improvements to YouTube Music.