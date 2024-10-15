Key Takeaways YouTube Music is now adding the ability to upload custom playlist cover images, a feature Spotify has long had.

A Reddit user first noticed the update, allowing users to select, edit, or remove custom images for playlist covers.

The rollout is happening gradually, and while not everyone has access yet, the feature should become available to all users over the coming weeks.

The debate over whether Spotify or YouTube is a better music streaming service has gotten a lot closer in recent years, and both sides have dedicated fans that will vouch for their preferred platform. The battlefield might just be heating up again now that YouTube is getting a feature Spotify has had for a long time, closing the divide between them even more. How do you select the art for your playlists? If you look through what's available and settle on the best choice, good news: YouTube will soon let you upload a custom image for the cover of your playlist.

Related How to collaborate on YouTube Music playlists Everyone gets to listen to their favorite tunes

A user on Reddit first spotted the change when they noticed a pencil icon at the bottom right of one of their custom playlists. /u/SimSamurai13 uploaded a video where it allowed them to choose from a library and edit the thumbnail before uploading it. The icon also provided the option to remove a custom image. PhoneArena reports that the playlist was viewed on music.youtube.com. Previously, YouTube Music let users generate AI art for their album art, but not everyone is a fan of AI — and sometimes, you know exactly what image best fits the vibe of your playlist.

The rollout will be phased as usual

When I tested the feature, I couldn't access it. That's not surprising, though; only a few people seem to have received the update so far, and Google doesn't stick to a predictable timeline. Check for yourself and see if you can modify the artwork. If not, it will undoubtedly come along soon.

It's a commonly-requested feature, especially because YouTube's default is a 2x2 grid of album covers that are in the playlist. Sometimes albums just don't look good, and sometimes you just have no idea what the art looks like. I know I don't check the album art for every song I save on YouTube, and even if I did, I listen to a wide range of genres. It can be tough to tell genre at a glance (unless it's lo-fi, then I just look for the anime character.) Spotify has always been my preferred option, but these updates to YouTube Music might just be enough to get me to switch.