Listening to an old classic remixed into a completely new style is undeniably satisfying, as it reinvents our favorite songs in ways we've never heard before. Song covers and remixes breathe new life into old favorites with a creative touch, but finding them on many of today's top music streaming services can be cumbersome. YouTube Music appears to be working on a new home screen tweak to make that job a lot easier.

The music streaming platform is rolling out a new carousel in the home feed that displays covers and remixes of songs you've often listened to. As spotted by 9to5Google, the new section sits near the bottom of the feed, and songs are organized similarly to how the "Quick picks" carousel displays songs.

This means that each page in the "Covers and remixes" section shows four songs at a time, with up to five pages available for browsing. Like in "Quick picks," you see miniature cover art, the song title, and the artist.

The new selection is supposedly based on your listening habits and is meant to introduce you to new artists who have made popular covers. It's not surprising given the meteoric rise of up-and-coming artists recording cover versions of popular songs in order to gain exposure and recognition.

While it's already possible to listen to a ton of covers on YouTube and YouTube Music, finding them used to be a time-consuming task since you'd need to manually search for remixes. You can also find remixes of your favorite songs by playing the original version and opening "Other performances."

According to 9to5, the new carousel is now available to a broad range of users on Android, iOS, and the web.

In addition, YouTube Music has added a new "Trending songs" carousel right below the "Listen again" section. It appears that the songs in this selection are personalized for you, so you get a unique set of songs based on what you've frequently played in the app. This is now visible on some of our devices, implying that the feature is widely available.