Summary Tesla EVs to add YouTube Music and Amazon Music as native apps via software update.

Update 2024.26 will be rolled out to Tesla Model S, 3, X, and Y.

The addition enhances Tesla's infotainment system, offering wider music options and an improved user experience.

The rivalry between Google and Apple has gone beyond the smartphone market and expanded to the vehicles we drive. The infotainment systems on modern vehicles are equipped with Google’s Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, allowing users to access various apps and services while driving. As for Tesla, the Elon Musk-owned EV maker is not using either of these operating systems and relies on in-house software, aka Tesla OS.

Tesla EVs are built around the software, and every once in a while, the company releases software updates to its EVs to add new features or address software bugs, much like an Android or iOS device.

While relying on an in-house-built operating system allows Tesla to have more control over its vehicles, it deprives EV owners of access to some of the most popular Android and iOS apps. However, the latest software update for Tesla vehicles will address this issue and finally bring YouTube Music and Amazon Music to certain Tesla models.

YouTube Music and Amazon Music are on the way for Tesla EVs

As Not a Tesla App reported, the update version 2024.26 allows Tesla owners to have YouTube Music and Amazon Music on their vehicles as a native app (via Android Authority). Both apps require Premium Connectivity or an active Wi-Fi connection to work and will be available for Tesla Model S, 3, X, and Y owners.

It is worth noting that the update is not yet available for Tesla EVs, but it will be released soon. If you own a Tesla Model S, 3, X, or Y, make sure to check your vehicle’s infotainment system for updates.

The infotainment system on Tesla EVs already supports various music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Slacker, and TuneIn. YouTube Music and Amazon Music, now being added, offer a wider range of music and unique features, making them a valuable addition to the Tesla ecosystem.

With the addition of YouTube Music and Amazon Music as native apps, Tesla owners can now enjoy these popular platforms without the need to connect their phones via Bluetooth. This update also introduces convenient features like voice search and playlist management, enhancing safe driving and the user experience.