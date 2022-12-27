While YouTube Music may not enjoy the popularity of Spotify, that's not for lack of trying, and we're always seeing it try out new features to gain some parity with its peers. It was one of the first apps to access Android 13's new output switcher, and now we're learning about a new test that brings live lyrics to the app's casting interface.

Users involved with the test see album art and track details joined by a new, scrolling lyrics display when casting YouTube Music playback to a compatible display. We have yet to get this layout on our of our devices, but Reddit user u/PmMeYourChromebook shares their experience with the Pixel 6 Pro and a Chromecast Ultra (via XDA).

The interface seems optimized for large screens, only showing a few lines of lyrics at a time. The current line is highlighted, scrolling along with the song as it goes.

For songs with lyrics available, they'll pop up just after the song begins, with the album art positioned at the center of the screen just before sliding to the side. Songwriters are credited toward the end.

We'll keep our ear to the ground for further updates on this handy addition to the music streaming app, and share if we get access to this test on any of our hardware.