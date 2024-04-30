Summary YouTube Music has redesigned its casting interface for better user accessibility, and it's now widely available.

The app removes the Stop Casting and Pause/Play buttons, so users will need to access alternatives to conclude the casting session.

We first came across this change back in February, while YouTube Music on iOS has offered this redesigned casting menu for a while now.

Back in February, YouTube Music began testing a redesign of its casting interface with a bottom-placed sheet for target devices rather than a floating window. This wasn't particularly surprising given that the iOS version of YouTube Music already follows this design language for the casting sheet, and this was considered Google's way of bringing parity between the Android and iOS versions of its streaming service. Nearly three months after YouTube Music began testing this redesign, we can now report that it's widely available to most users.

Reporting by 9to5Google reveals that the rollout is part of a server-side push, potentially enabled with YouTube Music version 6.49. This redesign of the casting sheet can display more targets/devices to the user, thanks to the bottom sheet. However, things get a little tricky when the casting session begins, as the Stop Casting button has been removed, and so has the Pause/Play icon to control the audio while casting.

Close

Old casting menu vs New

When we first encountered these omissions, we presumed it was accidental, hoping that they would be rectified when it's ready for a wider rollout, but that doesn't appear to be the case. So instead of simply tapping the Stop Casting button, users will now have to tap This phone from the sheet, which will stop the casting session and switch the audio back to the smartphone.

This could take some time to get used to

Close

Old casting interface vs New

As 9to5 notes, the absence of the Pause/Play button means users will now have to rely on the apps' Now Playing interface or use Android's system controls. Fortunately, the cast menu redesign leaves the volume slider untouched, so you will still be able to quickly access some music controls within this revamped UI. Another key distinction worth pointing out is the significantly smaller preview/album cover in this redesigned casting interface.

There's no doubt that this updated UI will seem jarring, particularly if you're accustomed to the old casting menu. But it certainly makes things more streamlined, especially with easy access to all your connected devices from the same sheet, even during casting. By contrast, the older center-positioned floating cast menu and the casting interface couldn't accommodate multiple controls due to space constraints.